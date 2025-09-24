Ludus: Merge Arena to team with miniatures franchise Warcrow

No 40,000 warhammers here

Ludus: Merge Arena is set to team with miniatures game Warcrow

Corvus Belli, the company behind the minis, are doing giveaways

Meanwhile you can nab two new heroes drawn from the world of Warcrow!

The tabletop miniatures craze is one which many feel peaked in the 80s. But nowadays, stuff like Warhammer is more popular than ever. But they're not the only game (literally) in town. As is aptly demonstrated by Ludus: Merge Arena and their new crossover collab with miniatures franchise Warcrow!

Created by the company Corvus Belli, Warcrow is set in the fantasy world of Lindwurm. It's your standard fantasy fare, seeing you command warriors, wizards and various creatures. Most recently, The Song of the Dormant expansion introduces two new factions with Feudom and the Scions of Yaldabaoth (try saying that three times fast).

It's Verena of Aurtigard, the High Priestess (available to recruit as a reward) and Uruk, Mage and Warrior (available via special purchase) who headline the Astral Rift event in Ludus. Running from September 25th to October 16th, you'll collect various currencies and unlock special rewards. Be sure to check out our Ludus promo codes list to prep!

Crows over war

The Astral Rift is a recurring event where you compete in PvP battles in Ludus. You'll earn either Compasses or Spheres, the former of which unlock rewards including legendary heroes such as Ludusman or Alas. Meanwhile, Spheres take you along the Astral Pass and grant a variety of bonuses.

While they usually last only five days, the current crossover collab extends this latest Astral Rift for much longer. Meaning you're in with a better chance to grab top rewards, so long as you're Arena 3 or higher. And you'll want to keep an eye on social media too for Warcrow giveaways, including game boxes and more.

For a miniature game to make its way to mobile isn't unprecedented. But considering the success of Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus (which we have a tier list for), I wouldn't be surprised if we see this happening a lot more.