Pokémon Go lines up Mega Raichu X and Y for July Super Mega Raid Day

Two new Megas, one three-hour window, and a lot of Raichu to get through

Pokémon Go adds Mega Raichu X and Y on July 18th

Free bonuses include Raid Passes and increased Remote Raid limits

Paid ticket boosts rewards with extra passes, XP, and Stardust

Pokémon Go trainers get pretty busy in the summer with all the events, but this year it’s definitely up a notch. Between a sold-out Go Fest in Copenhagen and a free global event on the horizon, July is going to be packed. And the Raichu Super Mega Raid Day fits right into that run.

On Saturday, July 18th, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm local time, Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y make their Pokémon Go debut in Super Mega Raids. That's the headline here: two new Mega forms, both available in the same window, both with a chance of being Shiny.

The free bonuses stack up decently on their own. Spin Gym Photo Discs and you'll get up to six free Raid Passes, and the Remote Raid Pass limit bumps to 20 from the evening before through to 8:00 pm PDT on the day itself. Any Raichu you catch from Super Mega Raids will also come with Mega Level 1 already unlocked, which saves you a bit of grinding later.

There's a ticket available too, at $4.99 or local equivalent. That gets you up to 14 Raid Passes from Gym spins instead of six, an increased chance of Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles, and an extra 5,000 XP and 5,000 Stardust per Super Mega Raid.

Timed Research is also running during the event, with a Premium Battle Pass and a Steelix encounter as the rewards. Complete and claim before the window closes, since it expires with the event.

Finding Super Mega Raids is slightly different this time. Niantic has launched a web-based map that shows upcoming and ongoing raids, lets you filter by event type, and even surfaces community meetups nearby.

Grab the latest Pokémon Go codes before July 18th so you're going in with a few extra resources.