Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 4: Last Resort releases with new heists and faces from Star Wars and TikTok

Until now, Fortnite has hosted a few events and had gameplay modes featuring a heist theme. But what about an entire season being dedicated to burglary? That’s right. Epic Games has just released Chapter 4: Season 4: Last Resort for the popular battle royale and it’s based on heisting.

The Vampire Kado Thorne has taken a liking to the island, making it his home by sucking all the wealth away. As always, the fate of the island is at stake but this time there are no heroes around. Only the thieves can save everyone by stealing goods from Thorne’s properties and returning them back to the island.

Kado has access to the entire island, which led to the creation of new POIs like Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. A few pre-existing places have also fallen under his control, but these new ones are heavily guarded.

Who’s going to thwart Thorne’s dominion? That’s where C4S4’s battle pass comes in. The team is being led by Nolan Chase. Other members include Chance who auto-unlocks in the beginning, Piper Pace the getaway driver, Fish Thicc the muscle, Mae the hacker, and Antonia the masked assassin.

On top of that, there are two more super popular characters because Fortnite seasons are incomplete without pop culture collabs. Khaby Lame, the wildly popular Tiktoker joins the battle royale alongside Anakin Skywalker’s padawan, Ahsoka, in order to celebrate the release of her new TV series.

A number of new weapons and augments have also been added to help the squad. These include the Rocket Ramp, Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, Scoped Burst SMG, Twin Mag Assault Rifle, and the auto-firing Business Turret. Heist Bags are scattered all over the map and are full of handy equipment that can be used for battle.

Hop into Chapter 4: Season 4: Last Resort by downloading Fortnite from the official website.