Love and Deepspace shows you a different side of the icy Zayne with Traces of Divinity event

Get to know Zayne's Master of Fate alter ego

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Love and Deepspace
  • Grab a new plushie from the Claw Machine
  • Earn a new Couple Pose with Zayne
  • Two new 5-Star Memories up for grabs

Infold Games is turning up the heat this summer as Zayne sizzles into Love and Deepspace with a new limited-time event. The action-packed otome, in particular, is launching its Traces of Divinity event with Dr Zayne as he dons his Master of Fate alter ego until June 20th.

In the latest update to Love and Deepspace, you can look forward to unlocking two new 5-Star Memories (Snowfall Embrace and Snowfall Encounter) as well as getting your hands on two 4-Star Memories (Forest's Slumber and Forest's Breeze). Even surgeons need to take a break from time to time, so while you're taking a breather, you can take Dr Zayne to the Claw Machine and aim for the new plushie Puffy the Penguin.

Now, while Zayne is imbued with Evol Ability of Ice, who says you can't warm up his icy facade? You can do so with the new Couple Pose in the photo booth, and while you're at it, clear specific tasks to nab the Ethereal Deity title as well. Additionally, the Hunter Contest is launching its fourth season and will be putting cool in-game goodies up for grabs.

By the way, if you're only starting to get your feet wet within this visually stunning game, why not take a look at our beginner's guide to help you out?

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Love and Deepspace on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.

