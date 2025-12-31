Pikmin Bloom kicks off 2026 with a Moth Orchid Community Day event

Walk and garden in the new year

Moth Orchid blooms and a new Flower Badge introduced

Earn rewards by hitting 10,000 steps

Seedling growth, special missions, and shop bundles available

If you’re already thinking about New Year’s resolutions (or deciding which ones you’ll quietly ignore by mid-January), Pikmin Bloom has a pretty gentle suggestion – go for a walk, grow some flowers, and ease into 2026 without overthinking it.

Niantic has lined up the first Community Day of the year for January 10th and 11th, and it’s built around Moth Orchids, which will be blooming across Big Flowers all weekend. Plant your usual blue, red, yellow, or white petals around a Big Flower and it’ll transform into a Moth Orchid for three hours, giving you plenty of chances to stock up on seasonal petals while you’re out stretching your legs.

As ever, the main goal remains movement. Hit 10,000 steps on either day and you’ll earn the Moth Orchid Flower Badge, though there are a couple of small things to keep in mind. Your steps reset between the two days, and you’ll need to open the app on the day you plan to complete the challenge to make sure the badge actually lands in your collection.

There are a few extra perks running alongside the walkathon. Seedlings in your planter pack will grow at 1.5x speed, which stacks nicely if you’re planting flowers at the same time. The in-game shop will also be offering a limited-time Community Day bundle, along with a special mission ticket that unlocks an extra task to complete before January 12th.

It’s all vibes and no pressure, making it quite a good way to kickstart your fitness journey if that’s something 2026 has in store for you. Niantic is also encouraging you to share your walks using the #10KWalkWithPikmin hashtag.

And if tending flowers and watching numbers tick up is your thing, our list of the best gardening games on mobile has a few more relaxing options to keep that energy going well beyond January.