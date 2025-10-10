Genshin Impact's coming update will introduce UGC tools for the first time in Luna II

Make an impact

Genshin Impact is set to introduce its latest update this month with Luna II

There's a new five-star catalyst wielder, an archon quest and other additions

But the big news is the addition of the first UGC tools for Genshin Impact

It's a Friday, so it seems only appropriate we wrap up the day with some coming update news. And Genshin Impact's Luna II is right around the corner, arriving on October 22nd. But in between the additions of new story beats and characters is something new, and something very different with Miliastra Wonderland!

Miliastra Wonderland is none other than the first user-generated content system in Genshin Impact. A massive next step for MiHoYo's smash hit, it'll see you taking on hundreds of Stages alone or with friends. You'll find a huge variety of new customisation options for your avatar, and tools to create your own stages and share them with other players.

Of course, that's not to downplay the other great content coming later this month. For one, we've got a brand-new archon quest where you'll discover new secrets of a formidable foe in the form of Rerir. Fortunately, you'll have support from allies familiar and new alike as Arlecchino, Sandrone, Nefer and Varka join the fight.

Luna-cy

Naturally, it wouldn't be a Genshin Impact update without new playable characters joining the lineup either. Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list and figure out where you're going to slot in the five-star Dendro catalyst wielder, Nefer.

That's not all, either. The Damselette at Silvermoon Hall has more stories to tell, will provide you with combat support and even offers an exclusive namecard. Meanwhile, a free Collei is set to arrive alongside a seasonal event in Sumeru. If there's a good reason to check in just before Halloween, I think Genshin covers all the bases.

In the meantime, there's a lot out there to tide you over. Why not check in on our list of the top five new mobile games to try this week for some of our top picks?