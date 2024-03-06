Erabit Studios is bringing roguelike Lost Potato: Premium to mobile

Use your environment against your foes to survive.

Erabit Studios, the developer behind Brotato, is launching a new potato-themed mobile game later this month. Currently set to be released on March 19th, Lost Potato: Premium is a minimalistic top-down game featuring a potato protagonist. In this roguelike title, you cannot directly damage your enemies, so you'll need to be creative in order to take them down.

Lost Potato was initially released on Steam in 2020, where it boasts very positive reviews. You play as what appears to be a peeled potato who must evade the brutal attacks of the jungle potatoes. While you can’t injure enemies directly in Lost Potato: Premium, you can do so indirectly by pushing them onto spikes, reflecting bullets, or otherwise using the environment to your advantage.

According to the game’s page on the App Store, Lost Potato will feature randomly generated levels which means no two playthroughs will be exactly alike. Lost Potato Premium will also include a variety of upgrades to choose from. There are also 14 hats to unlock including a horned Viking hat, and each hat gives your potato new starting stats or traps.

Each level will take roughly 3 to 5 minutes to complete on average - proof of the game's fast-paced nature. Your goal is simple: help the lost potato escape from the terrifying jungle filled with formidable man-eating (er, I mean potato-eating) tribes.

Erabit Studios is best known for its action title, Brotato. However, the studio has also developed adventure game Methods: Detective Competition, Indies' Lies and 20 Minutes Till Dawn. Its second game in the Methods series, Methods 2: Secrets and Death, is currently available for pre-order on Google Play and the App Store.

Lost Potato: Premium is available for pre-registration on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about the game, visit Erabit Studios' website or view its page on either mobile game store.