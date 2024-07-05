Lost Mastery is a card battler mixed with a memory game, where your wit is your weapon

Don't lose your marbles

Lost Mastery is a mixture of card battler and memory puzzle

Memorise the cards in your deck and pick the right ones for maximum damage

But try not to get greedy, or risk stumbling on any manner of debilitating debuffs

We wrote a lot about games which mixed genres yesterday, and we're not done yet. Because today's subject is the game Lost Mastery, a mixture of card battler and memory puzzle, where your wit is your weapon.

Lost Mastery sees you take on the role of an anthropomorphised cat wielding a giant sword, duking it out with a variety of weird and deadly enemies. The only catch? Your attacks, and indeed some hidden effects, are all chosen from the hidden deck at the bottom of the screen.

You'll need to keep your memory sharp because while you could play it safe and only memorise a few select cards, that'll very quickly see you overwhelmed. But lose track and pick one too many, and you might end up with any manner of debilitating debuffs.

So keep track, pick wisely, and most importantly, don't lose your marbles.

Mixing and matching genres is a tried and tested way to create something new, and while we're not sure Lost Mastery is the first to do it, we think it looks to provide a very compelling package. Mainly designed for iPad, but playable on iPhone, Lost Mastery has some very nice pixel art that maintains the pleasantly retro crunchiness of the style, but with more detail than more stylistic takes.

So will Lost Mastery get your memory going again? You'll have to give it a try and find out for yourself.

