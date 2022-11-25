Lost Light is welcoming the holidays with a massive sale, a new outfit and weapon skin

NetEase Games has just brought the holiday season on Lost Light. The survival shooter for mobile is preparing for Christmas with a bonus event running from November 24th, all the way up to the end of the year, December 30th. Throughout the month, players will be able to enjoy a 20% discount on all skin purchases and 10% on all top-ups.

Lost Light is also welcoming a new outfit called Plague Mask that is now available for purchase. The design has been inspired by the iconic plague doctors from the medieval ages. In the game’s exclusion zone that is infected by hordes of pheromones, the costume’s raven mask stands for mankind’s yearnings for a healthy and disease-free world.

In addition to this, a new weapon skin called the Megasharck has also been added. It imbibes the power of the seas to the Fireflies’ weapons, carrying with it a thirst for blood and an intense urge to kill. With this weapon skin equipped, players will feel like the greatest predator of the sea, a shark.

Thanksgiving may be over, but its celebrations still aren’t. A weapon skin is being given away to everyone that hops into Lost Light. Plus, NetEase has cooked up an extra round of Targeted Serum and it will be distributed to everyone that participates in the Thanksgiving event. Completing missions will earn them even more rewards.

Those discounts and bonuses I mentioned earlier include quite a few cool outfits and weapon skins that players may have missed out on. Here’s a look at a few of them:

Ghost Force Outfit

Light Suit Outfit

Direwolf Weapon Skin

Jungle Elite Weapon Skin

Download Lost Light now for free and get your hands on all the discounted items. For more information, visit the game’s official website.