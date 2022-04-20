Loopy Wizard is the latest puzzler from Seven Scrolls developer Jesse Venbrux, out now for iOS and Android

Two years ago, indie developer Jesse Venbrux released the excellent puzzler Seven Scrolls, a game so good that it was nominated for puzzler of the year at the 2021 Pocket Gamer Awards. Our community agreed, with our App Army group enjoying their time with it. It's exciting then that today, Venbrux has released his latest game, Loopy Wizard, for iOS and Android.

With the latest effort, Venbrux has stuck to a similar gameplay loop but has opted to swap out some of Seven Scrolls' depth for ease of understanding. As you can see by the screenshots, it still maintains that same understated art style that, although nothing impressive, holds a certain charm.

In Loopy Wizard, as the name implies, sees you taking control of a spell-casting wizard and guiding them through dungeons populated with numerous unsavoury monsters. You will find several spells at your disposal, such as Hurt, Heal, Put to Sleep, Poison, and Shock. All of which are pretty self-explanatory. You can also force monsters to fight on your side with Convert or use Clone to duplicate yourself.

However, you can't simply use any spell anytime. Instead, you are at the mercy of the Magic Clock. After each turn, the clock's hand move, and you need to use the spell it points towards. The spells will stay on the clock face unless you tap and drag them directly onto a target. If you do that, it'll disappear.

Every stage plays out across several floors, and on the 5th level of each, you will find a tablet. These grant extra powers, with the catch being that you can only use them once per stage, so make sure it's the right time before using one.

Loopy Wizard is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It is a premium game that costs $1.99 or your local equivalent.