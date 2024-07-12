Loop Hero breaks one million downloads on mobile

Everybody wants to be a hero it seems

Four Quarters' Loop Hero has hit more than a million downloads on mobile

And while we don't know how many are paying customers, it's nonetheless impressive

Loop Hero throws you into a roguelike adventure against an evil lich who's thrown time into chaos

Four Quarter's time-bending RPG Loop Hero has surpassed one million downloads on mobile alone, it has been announced. Only two months after it hit mobile, and after first launching on Steam way back in 2021, it seems there's still a great hunger for more Loop Hero from mobile fans.

Loop Hero throws you into a roguelike time loop adventure, where an evil lich has thrown the world into chaos. You'll need to take your hero on various expeditions, upgrading them and finding new equipment as you go, slowly making your way to the final battle and, hopefully, saving the world.

Published by Playdigious on mobile, we reviewed Loop Hero when it first released and were immediately drawn in by the fantastically original plot and gameplay mechanics.

We spotted another, "Why is there nothing good on mobile?" comment on social media the other day, and we think games like Loop Hero point to how strange that idea really is. The fact is even if you're not a fan of gacha, strategy games or casual games, more indie developers than ever are seeing the potential of bringing even premium games to mobile.

Loop Hero gaining more than a million downloads in two months is proof positive of that fact. Of course, we don't necessarily know how many people shelled out for the full version of the game (Loop Hero is free to try) but we'd be confident even a small number of them becoming full-paying customers has to make mobile a tempting proposition.

