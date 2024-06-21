Loop Hero guide - 7 tips that will keep you in the loop

A guide to enduring for as long as possible in Loop Hero.

Staying in the loop is all about balancing endurance with growth

Hero stats help, but your most effective move is the cards you play

Focusing on cards that can inhibit monsters and make loops less intense

When you decide to be a Loop Hero, you're taking on quite a lot of responsibility. Through some unknown means, you've survived the total erasure of existence and have the power to rebuild reality. Unfortunately, time is meaningless and though days seem to go by, the loop always resets with more and more things appearing and changing with each iteration.

You may be strong enough to survive the universe's destruction, but monsters and hazards can still bring you down with enough loops. You can act like a hero, so you need to build yourself up to be a hero who can do all the heroic things.

No matter which chapter you take on, it always starts you on a long and empty road that wraps around in a circuit. At first, the only thing you need to worry about is the seemingly endless amount of Slimes that can survive in even the most desolate void. The more rounds you make around the circuit, the more time will pass and the stronger the enemies will get. Your hero will need to rely on their inherent skills, the gear that you find, and the traits that you learn through levelling up. On top of that, there's more you can do with cards and the road to last longer in the loop.