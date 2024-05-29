Best Rogue build in Loop Hero

The Rogue is your main DPS class

They collect lots of gear but don't have consistent recovery

Their main defense is evasion which can make them nearly untouchable

Where would fantasy games be without the rogue class? For every large, stoic, honourable warrior kind of dude, there's someone with a robe and a knife just waiting to stab people from the shadows. However, while rogues can usually shine brightest when paired with other kinds of classes, Loop Hero doesn't allow for that. You only get one hero to manage at any given time, but luckily they're quite versatile. The more of the world you restore, the more memories the hero will recover. Eventually, they'll remember that they learned the art of stealth, stealing, and dual-wielding as the mysterious Rogue Class.

Rogue Stats and Abilities

The Rogue will likely be the second class you unlock as you can get it fairly early on. From the campfire, you need to build the Field Kitchen followed by the Refuge. After that, a cutscene will play revealing new memories and you'll be able to select the Rogue from the Expedition screen. The Rogue is quite different from the Warrior in multiple ways, namely in how they interact with enemies and receive equipment. Though not as resilient as the Warrior and not possessing any magic like the Necromancer, the Rogue can still tear through the loop quickly and effectively as long as you build them thoughtfully.

The Rogue class can be seen as a purely offensive class, having some of the highest damage output available. This is due to having two Critical stats, Chance and Damage. The class starts with a base chance to hit an enemy for 140 per cent of his current damage stat. His other main stats include Attack Speed, Evasion, and a base score of 5 per cent in Vampirism. It should be noted that the Rogue starts with four equipment slots: Two for weapons, one for armor, and another for boots. By improving the Arsenal, the Rogue gains access to an Amulet slot to give him more passive bonuses.

It should noted that the Rogue has an unusual way of collecting equipment. While both the Warrior and Necromancer will gain new equipment from periodically killing monsters, the Rogue instead gains Trophies. These are then traded in when the Rogue reaches the Campsite and are converted to a random assortment of gear. However, he'll still gain cards regularly from slaying enemies.

Unfortunately, the Rogue suffers from having the lowest Defense and Recovery options. He is most dependent on the effects of cards, the Campsite, and traits.

What stats to boost for a Rogue?

Since the Rogue will be solo on his adventure most of the time, you need to consider the stats that will allow him to end fights quickly. Early on, you should aim to collect equipment that improves Attack Speed and Damage. This is effective for clearing out the early enemies before they have a chance to get stronger, allowing you to grind for more trophies, and experience to gain new traits. Pouring some additional growth in the Counter stat allows for additional damage should the Rogue ever take damage.

As you add new cards and more loops pass, your equipment focus should switch to defensive. Even though the Rogue can gain significant boosts in Health and some in Defense, his best option is Evasion. By collecting certain kinds of equipment, it's possible to get the Rogue's Evasion up to 75 per cent. This means that enemies will have only a 25 per cent chance to land a hit on him. This is extremely powerful in one-on-one fights and significantly useful in group battles against groups like Spiders, Goblins, and Bandits.

Traits to pick for the Rogue Build

The Rogue gains access to traits when the Gymnasium is built and these are ones you should consider for an effective build.