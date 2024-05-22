Best Necromancer build in Loop Hero

Different classes require different approaches, which can sometimes be difficult to figure out on your own, so try the Necromancer build that we made.

Necromancer is a tricky but powerful class

Focus on strengthening Skeletons and expanding your army

Build up speed and healing for effectiveness and support

Games like to put you in direct control of the hero, but there are occasions where you're more of a spectator or a guardian angel if that helps. This provides an idea for the setup of Loop Hero, an unusual combination of adventure RPG and management where you have very little input on the hero's actions. The story is set in a world that has mostly been erased by a being known as the Lich. For some reason, a hero has managed to endure the erasure and exists within an endless time loop in a set area. As he gathers resources and rebuilds parts of the world, he'll unlock new knowledge. This allows him to tackle the loop as a Necromancer.

Necromancer Stats and Abilities

You may think it's weird that a Necromancer is one of the three classes that will take on the undead Lich, but it can be more suited to the job than we expect. This class becomes unlocked once you've built the Crypt. It's also the only class that is entirely magic-based. It's also built in a way that if you're the manager, then the Necromancer is micromanaging his adventuring duties. It can take some time to get used to this class but it can be quite powerful with the right conditions and equipment.

The Necromancer is an unusual class as it's the only one that doesn't do damage directly. It functions by summoning Skeletons on its side of the field to fight for him. He can still attack, but will not do so until he has maxed out the number of Skeletons he can currently summon. It should also be noted that the Necromancer has a Magic Shield that recharges instantly between fights and absorbs all damage. As a result, this class has less chance of gaining gear that grants Regen or Vampirism. It starts with four equipment slots: a Grimoire, two Rings, and an Amulet.

The Grimoire is mainly used to boost Skeleton stats, Rings can boost a mix of stats, and Amulets mostly affect the strength of the Magic Shield. Once you build an Arsenal, the Necromancer will get the option to equip a Shield to provide extra Defence and other possible boosts.

Necromancer Build (Stats)

Of all the classes, the Necromancer arguably has the slowest progression since a majority of the equipment is geared toward his Skeletons rather than himself. To help with this, you may want to hold off confronting any enemies tougher than Slimes, Rat Wolves, and Spiders. Farming these can yield more options for early boosts and quick landscape bonuses.

The main stats you need to worry about are Skeleton Level and Summoning Quality. The former determines the overall strength of your Skeletons while the latter determines what kind of Skeletons you can summon. As such, prioritize Quality since this will increase your chances of summoning stronger variants from Warriors to Mages.

This should be followed by Level as your Skeletons will prove to be quite weak after a few loops and the weaker they are, the less time they'll have to attack. That being said, a truly rare stat you should keep an eye out for is Max Skeletons which can allow you to fill the field the more it increases. The more skeletons you have on the field, the more targets enemies will target instead of the Necromancer.

In terms of defence, constantly be checking the Amulets for increases to the Magic Armor and Rings for anything to help the Necromancer last longer. Attack Speed is quite important as it affects how quickly the Necromancer can summon Skeletons to the field. Regen is also important as it's one of the few passive ways that he can restore health. Lastly, Evasion can be quite handy early on when you're still building up your Skeleton army.

Necromancer Build (Traits)

Finally, there are the traits. The following is a list of the traits you should consider Necromancer as he levels up.