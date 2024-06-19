Best Warrior build in Loop Hero

A guide to building the strongest Warrior in the Loop Hero

The Warrior is physically the strongest

He lacks options but has diverse equipment

It's all about keeping him healthy and multiplying attacks

When you think of an adventure, it's normal to imagine the hero being some sort of strong and stoic knight or warrior of some kind. This would make sense since a trained soldier with fancy armour and weapons has a good chance of fighting through forces of evil and saving the day. Yet, even though this is the default form of a hero, there's a reason for it and Loop Hero is another game that shows you why. You'll have three different heroes to choose from, but you'll start with the reliable Warrior and that's a pretty good foot to start on. Of course, if you decide to start with the other two, we have a Necromancer build and a Rogue build as well.

Because of design, the Warrior is the most physically intimidating hero you'll have in your roster. He is a combat specialist who has changed to serve in a one-man army. Unfortunately, he's still got a whole field full of enemies that he'll need to endure and cut through time and time again. Luckily, he has access to a lot of equipment options and passive bonuses that can help the Warrior last through multiple loops via sheer strength alone. His main drawback is that he has limited options when it comes to fighting, but that also makes him one of the easiest to maintain.

Warrior Build (Stats)

As the Warrior, the Hero has the highest physical stats. He can dish out solid damage with regular attack, he can wear the toughest armour which grants him the highest defence, and he can have a very heavy health pool that allows him to take a lot of hits. He's also the only class that benefits most from the Vampirism effect, which allows him to recover health by dealing damage. Last but possibly most importantly, the Warrior has an inherent skill that boosts his attack power temporarily in battle with each successful strike.

A notable quality of the Warrior is that he has the most diverse equipment set of all the classes so he can have a large mix of stats. With an upgraded camp, the Warrior gains slots for a weapon, a shield, armour, a helmet, and a ring. The biggest drawback to him is that he lacks versatility, essentially relying on brute strength. He's the one who will benefit most from positive card effects and needs the most time to gather quality equipment.

Warrior Stats and Abilities

Since the Warrior's bread and butter is physical attacks, you need to prioritise stats that will make the most of them. First off, you need to build a healthy amount of Vampirism to keep the Warrior's health up as group battles become more common. This leads to the Damage To All buff that the Warrior needs to have since he will mostly be on his own (unless you have to have some Outposts in play) and boosting it allows his attack damage to be dispersed among the other enemies.

Finally, there's the hidden power of the Counterattack. Since the Warrior is mostly fighting solo, you need to increase the amount of damage he can output. Counterattack is the best way to do it since the more you boost it, the higher the chance the Warrior will return damage and the higher that it'll be.

Warrior Build (Traits)

You should place down weak monster cards as soon as possible to get the Warrior some much-needed experience so that he can get these traits.