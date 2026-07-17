Looney Tunes World of Mayhem to shut down after seven years

Not so funny now, is it?

Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem will shut down later this Fall

The casual ARPG allowed you to play as characters of the hit cartoon franchise

In-app purchases close in August, with the game shuttering in October

There's not much room for silliness on mobile at the minute, it seems, as Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem is set to shutter later this fall. The casual ARPG based on the famous cartoon cast of characters will cease service on October 15th, with in-app purchases closing on August 16th.

Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem had a fairly respectable run, as far as mobile games go. Released back in 2019, we found it to be quite an enjoyable, casual ARPG, which is something many in the genre still struggle to grasp. Unfortunately, the wacky characters of the Looney Tunes probably weren't suited for the crowded ARPG genre.

Of course, you realise this means WAR

World of Mayhem certainly had a lot of great nods to the back catalogue of Looney Tunes, with different characters based on how they were depicted in the shorts, and the usual 'toon-logic' attacks such as dropping anvils and whatnot.

About my only objection to how this shutdown is being handled is for in-app purchases to be closed on August 16th rather than immediately. While it'll be doubtless hard to miss, with people knowing that the game is shutting down, the usual thing is to close in-app purchases immediately.

Still, at the very least, if you're curious about giving World of Mayhem a chance for yourself, you can check out our list of the best teams in World of Mayhem. Just remember that the game is being delisted on August 23rd, so you've got a limited time left to download it!

Of course, if you'd rather see what else is actually releasing rather than being closed down on mobile, that's good too. Why not take a look at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week and see some of the more interesting launches this past week?