Lonesome Village is a puzzle-slash-sim where you rebuild your town as a coyote, coming to mobile on April 11th

Rebuild your village in this no-combat life sim

Cosy adventure with no combat

Save villagers and rebuild your town

Solve puzzles across relaxing visuals

Ogre Pixel has announced the official launch date for Lonesome Village, offering a cosy adventure for mobile gamers on both iOS and Android beginning April 11th. You can look forward to a meditative puzzle-solving experience and life sim without any combat, because life is hard enough without monsters coming at you at every corner.

In Lonesome Village, you can expect to dive into an adorable coyote adventure as you struggle to rebuild your town after a devastating calamity. As you step into the shoes of Wes the coyote, you'll explore the gorgeous world around you and bring back your town to its former glory - all these are presented with lovely art styles and a lineup of colourful characters you can encounter along the way.

The game also offers challenging puzzles to take on as well as hapless villagers that need saving. Then, you can earn land in your town and customise your home to suit your tastes best.

Does that sound like it's your cup of tea? If you're looking for more titles where you can wash the day's stresses away, why not take a look at our list of the most relaxing games on iOS to get your fill?

The mobile version was ported from PC/consoles, and will likely have a premium price tag of $5.99 a pop or your local equivalent. If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Lonesome Village on iOS and Android when it launches on April 11th. You can pre-order the life sim now to get first dibs as soon as it's out.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.