Become a Psychotherapist in Psychiatrist Simulator 2 out now for Android and PC

Talk to patients and diagnose them.

Learn about human psychology.

Diagnose and treat your patients.

Find out how you affected their lives.

If you’ve ever wondered if you have what it takes to be a good psychiatrist, then game developer Eathrabaria's new title, Psychiatrist Simulator 2, may just be for you. Featuring video recordings of real people, the game tasks you with treating a variety of patients. However, be careful in how you treat each patient, as the wrong treatment could have unfortunate consequences.

In this new simulation game, you’ll put your understanding of psychiatry to the test. The game thrusts you into the role of psychotherapist, Dr. Smith. As Smith, you'll converse with your patients, treat them, and learn about human psychology. While you play, you’ll have access to a virtual book through which you can learn about psychology, various mental health diagnoses and personality disorders.

You’ll also have access to a second book which you will use to diagnose and treat your patients. According to Eathrabaria, your choices always matter in this simulation title. Upon finishing the game, you will learn how each patient's life went after meeting you.

Further, the game promises you will always have multiple dialogue options, so you’ll never feel like you can’t make your own choice. Of course, your patient may not react well to your choices if you don’t think them through. To add a bit of flair to the game, your doctor character will say random things about his life throughout the day.

Indie developer Eathrabaria released Psychiatrist Simulator on Steam in 2018. The predecessor to Psychiatrist Simulator 2, Psychiatrist Simulator features mixed reviews on Steam. Currently, the title has no reviews on Google Play.

Psychiatrist Simulator 2 is now available for download via Steam and Google Play. Eathrabaria is an indie game developer and publisher responsible for titles such as Slav Junkie Simulator, Ant Quest, Crazy Mosquito and Nightmare Simulator. Check out Eartharabia's company page on either game platform to learn more about the developer.