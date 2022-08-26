Little You lets players customise their in-game avatar and have the 3D-printed version delivered to their home

Preferred Partner Feature

Little You is a browser-based game where kids of all ages (and even adults, really) can customise their own avatar and have them delivered to their doorstep via the magic of 3D printing. Online avatars are an extension of a gamer's personality in virtual worlds, and with Little You, children can now own a physical manifestation of their online persona while unleashing their creativity at the same time.

In Little You, players can expect to craft adorable mini figurines as they spruce up their avatar with a wide variety of cosmetics. They can accessorise their characters and express their creativity from modelling to colouring, as well as take part in a Dress-Up Game and more. The reward system allows kids to earn points so they can eventually have their avatar's 3D printed version delivered to them for free.

Additionally, children can use these custom miniatures in board games during family game night. And if they're having a little bit of trouble looking for inspiration to get their avatar started, they can browse Little You's online application for over 1000 templates they can customise and use as a foundation.

"The most fun part about Little You is the customization, which not only allows you to physically customise characters but also go in complete depth, and by that, we mean you can change it piece by piece. Ranging from the modelling features like headwear, glasses, costumes, bags, accessories to even the character expression, you have complete hold of everything," says Christina Guo, Founder of Little You.

Little You is currently holding a special Zodiac Contest that will give away a free full-colour 3D printed avatar for free until August 31st, which you can learn more about on the official Facebook page. If you're keen on giving it a go yourself, you can head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments. The game is free-to-play with fees charged for the 3D-printed figure.