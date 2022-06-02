Little Dog Bob is a completely free 2D endless runner with hand-drawn visuals, out now on iOS

Professional 2D animator Simon Eltz has officially launched an adorable game titled Little Dog Bob, letting players step into the shoes of this energetic doggo as he leaps his way through a 2D endless runner. Eltz has also worked for animated movies, so players can expect top-notch quality for the game's hand-drawn aesthetics.

Taking inspiration from "the real-world dog sport of agility", Little Dog Bob lets players engage in a little physics as the titular protagonist runs and jumps across abstract landscapes as a good boi. You can collect stars as you avoid obstacles in your way - you can also collect hats that you can dress up Bob with to help him jump higher, as well as coins that you can use to boost Bob's abilities.

The game features four worlds with 23 levels each, plus emotions and moods players can tinker around with as Bob reacts to the world around him. Players can switch up the music by interacting with the world as well - and you might even chance upon some fun secondary characters while you're at it.

If you're eager to give the game a go and see what Bob can do, you can download Little Dog Bob on the iOS App Store - what's even better is that it's completely free of charge. The game doesn't have any pesky in-app purchases, nor does it distract you from the gameplay with any intrusive ads. To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can also visit the official website, or check out the game on Steam for more info.

