Little Corner Tea House is all geared up for the holidays with the Cozy Christmas update

Little Corner Tea House, Longcheer Game’s recently released casual sim, has just released its monthly update just in time for Christmas. The new patch titled Cozy Christmas is perfect for the holidays as players can sit back, relax, and take part in this exclusive season as a group of adorable animals join the fray.

Little Corner Tea House’s winter 2023 update is set to be a visual feast, with loads of themed content present all over the café. Expect to see winter elements all over, with some sweet background music making the entire experience feel truly cosy. Popular Christmas items will temporarily return, and players can additionally get their hands on several login rewards as well as gifts from the Points Store.

Customers coming into the tea house are vastly different from each other, and this time, a unique twist has been introduced thanks to animals being the visitors. Each creature has its own story and players will be able to host these adorable creatures and listen to their unique stories. From dogs to cats, loads of animals will be coming to the café.

That’s not all because some content from previous seasons also comes back for the Christmas one. From Space Travel to Rose Garden, Amusement Park, Sweet Bakery, Ancient Library, and Rainy Day will all reappear in case you missed out on them the last time.

Looking for a relaxing game to spend your holidays playing? Then you can download Little Corner Tea House by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information or join the rest of the community on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.