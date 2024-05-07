WordBox, a minimalist word search game on iOS, hits one million puzzles solved

Preferred Partner Feature

A minimalist word game achieving massive numbers

A minimalist word game with over 3,000 puzzles

Uncover words without relying on clues

Train your brain with themed puzzles

Oxygen Games is celebrating an epic milestone for WordBox, inviting everyone to join in on the festivities as the colourful word game commemorates one million puzzles solved and six million words found.

In WordBox, you can look forward to flexing your word search prowess as you uncover hidden words without any clues. You can also boost your own vocabulary and brush up on those spelling skills while you're at it, and if playing all by your lonesome isn't your cup of tea, you can feed your competitive streak and challenge your online besties to epic word battles across the globe on live leaderboards.

The game also features a variety of modes with different difficulty levels, whether you're giving your brain a good workout in themed puzzles or racing against the clock to clear as many 3x3 to 8x8 word puzzles as you can.

Designed with a relaxin, distraction free environment, WordBox offers a calming and minimalist experience where you can play to your heart's content across unlimited puzzles. You can also unlock premium puzzles via in-app purchases.

Are you keen on taking on those grids? Fill them up with hidden words and prove your skills by downloading WordBox on the App Store. You can also head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.