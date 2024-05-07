Dice Flight is an action-packed game where you lead an army of dice into battle

Ready to embark on this dice-y journey?

Create a fleet of up to 21 distinctive dice

Customise and upgrade your dice to make them even stronger

Battle powerful bosses in different locations

Roll into the adrenaline-pumping world of Dice Flight, where various dice take on some of the most challenging enemies in diverse environments. Designed by Dearmeta, the creative minds behind Soul Slime, this action-packed shooter promises intense battles, strategic fleet management, and exhilarating boss encounters that will always keep you on the edge of your seat.

In Dice Flight, you will create your own army of dice and engage in epic combat against waves of enemies. As you progress, you'll have the chance to upgrade your rank, granting you control over more powerful dice. The trailer below gives a good look at the action.

You can take control of up to 21 dice, each equipped with distinctive projectile-shooting abilities. From random stats to cube stats and other special abilities, there are several ways to customise and upgrade your dice, allowing for endless strategic possibilities in combat.

As for the gameplay, the battles are extremely intense because they’re pretty short, lasting no longer than a minute. Fast-paced matches mean you’ll have to be quick on your feet and make rapid decisions that will aid you in outgunning your opponents.

You’ll be able to fine-tune the characteristics of your fleet according to the play style. Choose from multiple different bullet patterns, based on the type of enemy. By merging different dice, you can strengthen your squadron and challenge even the most formidable bosses that stand in your way.

If you're interested in going on this quirky adventure, then download Dice Flight on the App Store and Google Play by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases that remove the ads or grant you in-game currency.