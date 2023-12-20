Tower of God: New World introduces Data Gustang and a growth system in latest update

Netmarble has just released a new update for Tower of God: New World, which brings a tonne of other content to the collectible card RPG. This patch introduces yet another teammate, a growth support system, and several limited-time events that begin today, December 20th.

Following the hit Seven Knights collab from a few weeks ago, Tower of God: New World’s latest update brings SSR+ [Data] Gustang to the fray. He is a purple element, supporter, and wave controller. Gustang is a data copy of none other than Po Bidau Gustang, one of the Ten Great Families.

He was created on the hidden floor during his primary climb up the tower. The digital clone is pretty caring, although his demeanour makes the opposite seem true. He also crafts special tools for his teammates. Gustang performs well on the sidelines and can aid in the recovery and increase in ally swiftness, while simultaneously getting rid of any attached debuffs.

The update further introduces Astrolabe, a brand-new growth support system. Limit Break Teammates can grant Astrolabe Keys which can be exchanged for extra Coins, Shinsu, and EXP from loot. In addition, players can don new threads with winter-themed costumes for Data Gustang, Po Bidau Blanc, and Yeongsuk.

Meanwhile, players can participate in a bunch of special events that will run until January 3rd next year. Gustang has a Secret Tome Check-in and Story Exchange Shop events which include rewards such as SSR Po Bidau Blanc, Secret Tome Tickets, Normal Summon Tickets, and Suspendium.

A special holiday boss has been added called Everglow Tree. It unlocks once players clear all event story stages and will offer a special border reward at the conclusion. Finally, players can also partake in Search and Boss Phases during the fifth season of Alliance Expedition.

Download Tower of God: New World now for free.

[gamd id="35462"]