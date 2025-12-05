Lineage 2: Revolution unveils its first new class in three years with the Death Knight

Time for a revolution

Lineage 2: Revolution is set to add its first major class in three years

The Death Knight is a powerful frontline damage-dealing class

And even better, it's got flaming skulls galore

For any MMORPG, change is difficult. You either alienate older players or put off newer ones, no matter what. So it's good to see that after three long years of waiting, Lineage 2: Revolution is set to release its first major class in the form of none other than the Death Knight.

Aside from looking like Ghost Rider or one of those popular meme images of flaming skulls, the Death Knight is also a reimagining of the popular archetype of the same name. Formerly opposing the Fire Dragon Valakas, these knights vanished only to reappear in their now-cursed forms.

If you like to hit stuff, hard, and also like to be hit, then this is the class for you. Wielding greatswords and clad in heavy armour, the Death Knight certainly lives up to that designation. You can find out even more details about the upcoming class over on the official Lineage 2 forums.

A line unbroken

While it's easy to think that World of Warcraft is the one standing over all, there are many other MMORPGs that still hold onto life on the market. Lineage 2 is obviously one of them.

For the moment, there's not much else to say about the Death Knight. As indicated by the forum posts, this is definitely going to be a frontline, damage-focused class. And you won't need to wait much longer for it to arrive, either, as the Death Knight is set to come as part of Lineage 2: Revolution's upcoming December update.

In the meantime, if you do want to see what other options are out there for MMORPG players on mobile, then look no further than our definitive list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to find hits that manage to square up even to the Blizzard heavyweight!