Lineage 2: Revolution introduces the divine new Grade ZR Morph in newest update

With the upcoming arrival of Death Knight in one of Lineage 2: Revolution's biggest updates thus far, it's no surprise that developer Netmarble is pulling everything out of the bag to create some anticipation. And they're certainly doing so with the introduction of the Grade ZR Morph to Lineage 2.

The Grade ZR Morph is certainly a powerful new introduction to Lineage 2. This Morph utilises both the Power of Water and of Death in battle, as well as wielding a greatsword one-handed. You'll even be able to teleport behind your foes to take them completely off guard.

And don't think that things start to slow down when it comes to this Morph's ultimate skill. Their ultimate skill, Avatar of Shilen, transforms you into, well, the Reincarnation of Death itself. This complements the expanded four skill moveset and powerful passives of this Morph very nicely.

With the Death Knight arriving on December 29th and already being touted as a major new addition to Lineage 2, I'm not surprised that Netmarble are doing their level best to foment interest. The Death Knight looks to be a powerful new addition on its own, especially with that True Death Knight form in its back pocket.

And the upcoming release is going to be packed with goodies too (Be sure to check our Lineage 2 code list to complement them). When Death Knight arrives, you'll find some sweet celebration rewards, including a Grade LR Morph, a Grade UR Agathion and a new cosmetic for your chosen weapon.

