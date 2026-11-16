Lil’ Guardsman puts a twelve-year-old in charge of a fantasy kingdom's border control

The city gate is now a Year Seven’s problem

Decide who gets in, is sent away or thrown in the dungeon

Question visitors and use tools to catch out liars

Out now on iOS and Android for $4.99

Lil’ Guardsman is out now on iOS and Android, and you’re playing a twelve-year-old called Lil who’s been left on gate duty. Her dad’s gone off and left her in charge, and she’s not too thrilled about it. Can’t say I blame her. Everyone who rocks up at the guard shed is her call: in, out or the dungeon.

It’s border control with goblins and elves in the queue, played for laughs. You question whoever shows up, and what you say counts, and the Truth Spray and the Metal Detector help you work out who’s lying, along with a Whip, which I wasn’t expecting to see handed to a twelve-year-old.

Contraband gets confiscated, and if you’re stuck, you can call a royal advisor to check what you’ve been told. Every tool only gets so many uses a day, so you can’t just spray the whole queue. Humans are the ones Lil trusts least, apparently.

If you get a decision wrong (letting in the wrong person or sending an innocent one to the dungeon), the whole city pays the price. All of this plays out over twelve levels, a wedding and a war, beginning with the lattermost.

Papers, Please set the template for this genre, and it’s a bleak one, so a fantasy kingdom with a twelve-year-old in charge is a sensible way to go for a lighter take. Your daily limit on tools is what will keep you on your toes, since you’ll have to decide who’s actually worth the Truth Spray.

You pay $4.99 once to unlock all of Lil’ Guardsman, and there’s a 10% discount for the next two weeks. If you're unsure, a free 45-minute trial is available too.

And if you’re after more puzzlers, check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android.