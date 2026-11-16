Minami Co. offers incremental gameplay with a maid spin and a big asterisk

Minami Co. is a new incremental game, out now for Android, where you run a safety pin factory

Take on the daily task of managing production lines, with the help of your family to run the process

It does come with a big AI-shaped asterisk, however

While we've had roguelikes, Balatro-likes and Survivors-likes all making waves on mobile, the humble incremental game remains a best-selling genre. Now, you can hop into another number-building adventure with the launch of Minami Co. for Android!

Minami Co. sees you playing as Kasumi Minami, who inherits a safety pin factory from her late father. As the new CEO, it's your job to print out new pins with exciting designs and slowly grow your factory from a small workshop into a sprawling production line. Along the way, your family, consisting of your Mom and sisters Rin and Yuzu, will help further upgrade and expand until, like any good incremental game, the numbers are sky-high!

Pinhead

From a bird's-eye view, it seems that Minami Co. is the perfect incremental game for fans of maids and safety pins. But, as seems to be standard nowadays, it does come with a massive asterisk attached to it. And you can probably already guess what it is, if you have a good eye like me.

Yes, unfortunately, the adorable maids, as well as other art elements, are made with AI and retouched by the developers. Now, for me that's enough to make me lose interest in Minami Co., but I'm sure some of you are willing to forgive it. Personally, I think given one of the main selling points is the character interactions, it's at odds with what the enjoyment is meant to be.

But, fortunately, the actual gameplay itself is completely unaltered and built from the ground up. So even if you pick up Minami Co. solely for the incremental gameplay alone, you'll find plenty in there to enjoy.

And if you're looking for other games about building big numbers. In this case, body count, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors?