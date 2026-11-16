Dragon Village 3 celebrates six months of service with K-pop girl group RESCENE collab

Dragon Village 3 is collaborating with hit K-pop girl group RESCENE

Pre-registration for the collaboration is open featuring exclusive rewards

The event helps celebrate six months of Dragon Village 3

It seems as though nowadays the K-pop scene is more popular than ever. And a quick way for any successful mobile game to celebrate is to draw in one of the many, equally renowned, K-pop groups to celebrate. Which is precisely what Dragon Village 3, the dragon-raising and city-building sim, is doing!

To celebrate six months since launch, Dragon Village 3 is collaborating with popular K-pop girl group RESCENE. And believe it or not, this is one collab that's also got its own pre-registration process, with special rewards available to those who sign up before the November 19th launch date.

Keep popping

The collaboration, running from November 19th to December 17th, will feature an all-new collaboration-exclusive storyline. Meanwhile, if you do pre-register, you'll be able to nab an in-game gift box, featuring one of the RESCENE-themed dragons, all five of which will also be available later during the collaboration proper.

While RESCENE may not be as well-known outside of South Korea as other major K-pop names, I've no doubt there are plenty of you reading who are devout super-fans. And for Dragon Village 3, it's an opportunity to lure in those who follow the exploits of RESCENE no matter where they appear.

With over two million downloads thus far, Dragon Village 3 seems to be shaping up to be a promising new entry in the series. And with this collaboration coming up to celebrate six months since launch, there could be a long road for Dragon Village 3 ahead!

Speaking of which, if this is the first time you've been hearing about Dragon Village 3, it may seem a bit intimidating to jump into. But don't sweat the details because we've spent our time creating some helpful articles, like our Dragon Village 3 tier list, to help out newcomers and returning players alike!