Lifeline: Beside You In Time, the long-awaited next entry into the popular adventure series, finally releases today

After a long six years, the text-based adventure series Lifeline is finally back with Lifeline: Beside you In Time from 3 Minute Games. Beside You In Time is out today, and is looking to reignite the passionate fanbase the old Lifeline games used to have before the series' six year hiatus.

Lifeline is something of a classic series, as the first one released all the way back in 2015 and was a massive hit with critics, sitting at a 4.6 review score with over 73,000 reviews to this very day. After a fair few smaller sequels, the text-based legend went dark for a while, until at last, we come to today and the launch of Beside You In Time. While this is a sequel to the last game, it can still be fully enjoyed if you haven’t dived into the Lifeline series at all so far.

Along with the launch of Beside You In Time, the developers are also going back to the other titles in the series and updating the engine within each of them, making the experience they offer that much better and a bit more streamlined having been released so long ago. Whether you’re an old fan or a new fan, there’s something in this news for you to get excited about.

And for the uninitiated, the Lifeline series sees you take on the role of yourself conversing with Taylor, an astronaut who crash lands on an alien planet and has no crew, no pilots, nobody but you. As you can imagine, this leads to a rather gripping narrative that is sure to keep you engaged, especially when you add on the different choices that can change the direction of the story as well, all decided by you.

If that sounds like something you’d be into, you can check out Lifeline: Beside You In Time for only $3.99 on the App Store and Google Play. If you’re looking to start from the beginning, you can also check out the original Lifeline on iOS and Android.