LifeAfter adds new mutations, a special theme song collab and a mysterious Ark City in Season 5 update

NetEase has officially announced an exciting new update for LifeAfter, the studio's open-world survival game on mobile. In particular, players can look forward to Season 5: Power of Mutation beginning December 2nd, where Survivors have to grapple with a mysterious new "sky eye" that has appeared above the sea.

In LifeAfter's latest update, players can expect to fight against mutated Infected as they investigate the isolated new area of Ark City. These mutated foes can equip themselves and boost their own strengths thanks to the influence of the Source - as such, players will have to gather intel to get to the bottom of these new mutations in order to survive.

The launch of Season 5 also brings with it a special collaboration with famous composer Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame. Thanks to the LifeAfter X Akira Yamaoka collab, players can enjoy the special theme song for Power of Mutation, along with an interview that you can catch on the official YouTube channel.

What are the secrets surrounding Ark City, and what kinds of abominations are in store for Survivors this season? If you're keen on experiencing the new update for yourself, you can download LifeAfter on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game's update.

