LifeAfter has just kicked off another collaboration with the French novel, The Little Prince

Back in March, LifeAfter collaborated with Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s The Little Prince, a French novel that was published way back in 1943. NetEase Games is bringing the iconic characters back for another round of entertainment in the post-apocalyptic Doomsday World. Players can once again get their hands on a wide array of outfits, planetary headwear, and new vehicles.

Players can participate in the LifeAfter x The Little Prince style by donning the new threads that were released with this update. Some of the themed outfits include The Prince and the Rose and Wilderness Explorer. Accompanying them are brand-new planetary headwear items that take the fit to a whole new level.

The cherry on top comes in the form of an all-new vehicle called the Star Seeker. Players can get on it and ride through this desolate world as The Little Prince looks for the courage and strength required to uncover the truth. He believes that there is always a special rose waiting there for anyone, and all you have to do is find it.

This event will remain available for another week, giving players time until September 14th to experience a romantic tale in the otherwise distraught and unforgiving world. In addition, survivors can also visit various wonders of the wasteland world while conversing with fascinating people while on their journey.

Besides Prince and the Rose and the Wilderness Explorer outfits, players can also get their hands on the Fox’s Wish skin, which is inspired by a parallel world where the protagonist never leaves the tamed animal. The Star Seeker bicycle is the perfect companion in this situation, allowing survivors to go wherever they wish. Plus, they can bring a friend along and go on a romantic ride with them.

Check out the event by downloading LifeAfter now for free.