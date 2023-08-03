LifeAfter turns the tables with a new snowy map for its massive summer update

NetEase Games has announced an exciting new update for LifeAfter, letting players take a break from the high heat of summer with a massive patch rolling out on August 4th. To keep things interesting, this so-called "summer" update will turn the tables for players and introduce a new map called Frostland - and yes, the name of the map is as indicative of the map's characteristics as possible.

In the latest update for LifeAfter, you can look forward to chilling on a snowy map as you join forces with other players to see if you've got what it takes to defeat the BOSS bounty quest. Here, you'll encounter Infected Bosses as well - plus, the relentless weather conditions will put your survival skills to the test as you strive to fight another day against rival Survivors.

Of course, the strongest Survivors will reap bountiful rewards as well, so those unpredictable traps and unforgiving icy terrains might just be worth venturing out into for all the in-game goodies you can get in return.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading LifeAfter on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.