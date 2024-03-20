Life Makeover to collab with Hello Kitty manufacturers Sanrio

Life Makeover is a social dress-up game that's collaborating once more with Sanrio

Sanrio are the company behind Hello Kitty and other cute mascot merchandise

The collab adds new outfits, characters and more

Life Makeover, the dress-up and social sim, is set to once more collaborate with Hello Kitty manufacturers Sanrio. The collaboration will include a number of new clothing sets, allies and more. The outfits are inspired by Sanrio's iconic characters Cinnamoroll and Kuromi. It'll also include a new SR Ally: Larry - Night Obsession.

Life Makeover is, naturally, focused on the dress-up and personal romance gameplay that seems so prevalent in story-based games these days. To that end, you can collect dozens of outfits to dress your player character in.