Life Makeover launches Ocean's Promise event with a new 6-star set and more

Archosaur Games has announced a new update for Life Makeover, letting players get their hands on the dress-up sim's first time-limited 6-star set Ocean Sound. In particular, this new set offers plenty of underwater vibes via the Ocean's Promise event, where players can take part in a themed concert on the official Facebook page.

In the latest update for Life Makeover, players can also look forward to the new 5-star set Enchanted Melody and SSR Ally Gerald - Spring Day. At least 18 free pulls from the gacha are also up for grabs as login bonuses, as well as diamonds and exclusive outfits.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Life Makeover is a social simulation game where players can be anyone they want and build the life they dream of. The game boasts gorgeous visuals and high-quality graphics, along with intricately designed outfits where everything from fabric and material to hair texture has been painstakingly crafted to provide the most immersive experience. If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not check out our list of the best simulation games on Android?

The pre-registration sign-ups from the game alone have reached a whopping 4 million, making the game top the charts across the Top 10 in Top Free Game Charts over 20 countries and regions.

