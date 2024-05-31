LEGO Hill Climb Adventures lets you race and upgrade LEGO cars

Race across a LEGO world and complete missions for Climb Canyon's residents.

Perform stunts as you race across hilly terrain

Complete missions for Minifigures you meet

Upgrade your vehicles and equip various gadgets

A new Lego game just launched on mobile. From The Lego Group and Fingersoft, LEGO Hill Climb Adventures is a single-player 3D adventure title in which you explore creative LEGO worlds while partaking in hill climb racing action. You’ll unlock a variety of enticing LEGO locations as you traverse the world of Climb Canyon.

The gameplay is based on Fingersoft's title, Hill Climb Adventure, but adds a fun LEGO twist. The game features a vast array of Hill Climb Racing and LEGO vehicles for you to unlock. Each car comes with its own active and passive gadgets. You can combine these gadgets in multiple ways to aid you in your adventures.

You’ll put the pedal to the metal as you pop wheelies, flip your car and perform other cool tricks. The game features simple controls with virtual break and gas pedals on either side of the screen. You’ll bulldoze obstacles with your vehicle, race up hills and use ramps to get airborne as you race against Climb Canyon’s many citizens.

Additionally, this adventure title includes adventures and stories, something the original Hill Climb Adventure lacks. Collect coins and bricks found throughout the game’s levels to permanently upgrade your vehicles. Every level offers multiple paths for you to explore as well as hidden secrets to uncover.

As you explore, you’ll encounter LEGO characters who offer missions for you to complete. Be sure to choose the vehicle and gadgets you equip strategically when completing missions, as some combos may work better than others for specific tasks. You can also collect a variety of adorable Minifigures, including tons of characters from Climb Canyon.

LEGO Hill Climb Adventures is available for download worldwide via the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about the game and keep up with all the latest news visit the official Fingersoft website or follow them on Discord.

