LEGO Brawls adds themed Minifigures and a Winter Wonderland level in latest update

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. and Red Games Co are joining in on the festivities this holiday season as LEGO Brawls adds free seasonal content throughout the month. Titled "Jingle Brawls", the latest update welcomes 22 LEGO Minifigures into the fray, along with a Winter Wonderland level where players can enjoy a new toy grab game mode.

From now until December 31st, the LEGO Brawls "Jingle Brawls" event will add some holiday cheer into the team action brawler as players of all ages engage in merry mayhem with cross-platform play. Players can build custom LEGO Minifigs across over 77 trillion customisation options.

Eager brawlers can start celebrating the season with Santa-themed minifigs as well. If you're eager to duke it out with others using a formidable snowman or even a candy cane-wielding gingerbread lady, the "Jingle Brawls" update should be right up your alley.

If you're keen on experiencing the update for yourself, you can download LEGO Brawls on the iOS App Store as part of the Apple Arcade subscription service. Just in case you're not familiar with it, you can subscribe to the service for $4.99 a pop each month with a free first-month trial period to see if it's your cup of tea.

