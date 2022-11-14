Tales of Grimm gift codes - get your diamonds, gold and promotions stones (November 2022)

- added 1 new code

We've gathered all the working Tales of Grimm gift codes into one article so you can always stay up-to-date with the latest free Diamonds, Hero EXP and Energy Gems handed out to players regularly. Here you can find a list of all the active codes in the game, so if you're eager to claim them ASAP, then let's dive in!

Tales of Grimm is a game quite similar to AFK Arena, in the sense that you have a bunch of heroes inspired by popular fairytales by the Brothers Grimm, such as Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White, Pinocchio, and many more (including some not-so-popular characters)! You can upgrade the heroes and let them fight idly for you, while you go about your day - what's not to love?

Since we've mentioned AFK Arena, don't forget that we also have some AFK Arena codes!

Currently working Tales of Grimm gift codes

WISH PARTY - Redeem code for X rewards - New!

Redeem code for X rewards VIP777 - Rewards: 200x Diamonds, 200x Promotion Stones

- Rewards: 200x Diamonds, 200x Promotion Stones VIP123 - Rewards: 200x Diamonds, 1x Energy Gem

- Rewards: 200x Diamonds, 1x Energy Gem TOG777 - Rewards: 20x Energy Gems

Expired

DC30K - Rewards: 20 Energy Gems

Rewards: 20 Energy Gems TOGTHAI - Rewards: 500k Gold, 600x Diamonds, 2x Energy Gems

- Rewards: 500k Gold, 600x Diamonds, 2x Energy Gems DCEV1 - Rewards: 500k Gold, 600x Diamonds, 2x Energy Gems

- Rewards: 500k Gold, 600x Diamonds, 2x Energy Gems ROCKNROLL - Rewards: 100k Gold, 200x Diamonds, 50k Hero EXP, 10x Energy Gems

- Rewards: 100k Gold, 200x Diamonds, 50k Hero EXP, 10x Energy Gems DC20K - Rewards: 100k Gold, 200x Diamonds, 50k Hero EXP, 10x Energy Gems



- Rewards: 100k Gold, 200x Diamonds, 50k Hero EXP, 10x Energy Gems V9DY1 - Rewards: 100k Gold, 200x Diamonds, 3x Energy Gem



- Rewards: 100k Gold, 200x Diamonds, 3x Energy Gem HPSTPDY - Rewards: 100k Gold, 200x Diamonds, 50k Hero EXP, 10x Energy Gems

- Rewards: 100k Gold, 200x Diamonds, 50k Hero EXP, 10x Energy Gems DC10K - Rewards: 100k Gold, 200x Diamonds, 50k Hero EXP, 10x Energy Gems

- Rewards: 100k Gold, 200x Diamonds, 50k Hero EXP, 10x Energy Gems TOG2022 - Rewards: 1x Mind Crystal, 10x Energy Gems

- Rewards: 1x Mind Crystal, 10x Energy Gems TOGEVERYDAY - Rewards: 200x Diamonds, 10x Energy Gems, 100k Gold, 50k Hero EXP

- Rewards: 200x Diamonds, 10x Energy Gems, 100k Gold, 50k Hero EXP 4URACC - Rewards: 200x Diamonds, 1x Energy Gem

These are all the gift codes that are active in the game at the moment. Claim them before they expire:

How to redeem gift codes in Tales of Grimm?

Step 1: Open the Settings button

Step 2: Tap on the Gift Code button

Step 3: Type in your code and press Claim

To claim the Tales of Grimm gift codes, follow the steps below. It's really simple - all you need to do is make sure you've completed the first tutorial phase. Otherwise, you won't be able to access the Settings where the redemption page is located.

That's it! The rewards should be with you right away if the gift code you claimed is valid.

More codes will be released on the game's official social media platforms, but you can always come back to this page and check out the latest active codes because we're keeping the list updated regularly.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.