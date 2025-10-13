Dredge guide - 7 tips to reel in some abominations
Survival is everything when you're out at sea, and with this Dredge guide, I've shared all the tips and tricks I wish I’d known before I started exploring The Marrows.
Dredge is deceptively quiet at first. You might not think twice about the gameplay when you first learn about the story behind it, but trust me - it is there, and if you're not into fishing, then maybe you might want to rethink your choice of game.
Dredge guide for beginnersLet me start by talking about Dredge for a moment before we dive into some of the more "interesting" stuff.
If you're new, this is basically a fishing sim with atmospheric vibes...but there is something creepy hidden beneath the waters.
You might simply be hauling in your catch for the day one moment, but then you end up panicking because your hull is creaking the next. Even worse is that you've just noticed something out of the corner of your eye - will you die, or will it let you live? Who knows at this point?
Don’t let that fool you, though - there’s a method to surviving and actually completing the story (successfully). If you're intrigued about the narrative, you might want to head on over to our piece on all the possible endings in Dredge - but consider yourself warned: there are spoilers ahead!
Tip #1 - Inventory management for dummies
Your boat has limited space, and every fish or treasure item you pick up claims a shape and block. You need to think about how you place them in the inventory, just like packing blocks in Tetris. If you let your hold fill up inefficiently, you may have to abandon something valuable.
I suggest you leave a little breathing room for surprise finds or rare items.
Before heading out again, sell off low-value fish or clutter.You should think about selling what you don't need every time before heading out. Use nets/crab pots wisely so they don’t become dead weight.
Tip #2 - Upgrade your boat’s core systems early
You’ll find that many fishing spots or dangers are gated behind gear. Engine, lighting, hull capacity, and fishing gear upgrades pay off early. To reach better spots, you'll have to make a few necessary upgrades. Therefore, fishing and selling your catch is mandatory.Engine
More engines (or more efficient ones) let you move faster and dodge threats. I suggest you upgrade the engine ASAP.
Because you won't notice how slow you're moving when you first start, this doesn't seem like such a big deal - but once you fit a better engine, you'll see the difference. This is going to be key for facing the end-game threats (no spoilers!).Lights
Brighter lights will slow the "panic mode" by revealing more of the unknown at night. That's the second thing you should focus on. To reach the endgame without much struggle, you should also get better lights.Space
Hull expansion gives you room for bigger hauls, gear, and upgrades. Lastly, once you upgrade your "Tetris inventory", you'll be able to catch more. This is not exactly "mandatory", but it is going to be super helpful long-term.
Tip #3 - Stick to safer zones at night
Nighttime: everyone's favourite part of the day in Dredge.
It's cool because it brings both opportunity and risk - some fish only show up after dark, but you’ll also deal with higher panic, reduced visibility, and dangerous creatures.
When nighttime rolls around, I suggest you stay near the coast or around known safe routes.
Of course, who am I to tell you not to go into the dark in this Dredge guide? If you're feeling adventurous, you can try heading out in the open sea, but that'll most likely yield an "unfortunate ending" (if you know what I mean).
What to do?If your panic meter is climbing too fast, just dock or sleep early. Use your lighting smartly - turn the lights off in fog or when you are near threats, because sometimes it lets you pass by undetected.
Tip #4 - Learn to Dredge
When you go fishing, you will get regular fish. However, when you dredge, you will unearth not only fish, but also relics, upgrade parts, and sometimes abominations.
Fishing is like watching a horror movie on Netflix, while dredging is like pulling out the Ouija board yourself and going "YOLO!". It's a lot more dangerous, and honestly, that's where all the fun (and reality) lies.
To Dredge, you want to aim for the Disturbed Water areas. These are your go-to spots.
The dredge minigame has rotating rings with obstacles. You have to avoid the black segments to succeed.
You want to dredge to collect valuable stuff, but you can do that once you're more comfortable with the controls and the gameplay overall.
Mark good locationsDon't forget to mark the good spots on your map. You can do that by dropping a crab pot there. If your inventory is full and you've gotta return, it'll be easier if you already know where.
Tip #5 - Use your abilities
Abilities are another feature you will gain access to, and you shouldn't be afraid to use them.
They can give you powerful boosts, but there is a catch (and I'm not talking fish). Honestly - nothing seems to come easy here, amirite?
I suggest you try them out when you first get them, and then use them ONLY when necessary (especially Manifest or Banish).
- Haste gives you a speed burst, but it can damage engines if you use it often.
- Manifest is your escape teleport - really good when you're in danger, but try to keep it for the critical situations where you have no alternative.
- Banish can neutralize some threats temporarily.
- Atrophy can harvest an entire fish shoal, but faster decay and infection risk come along with it. It's good if you want to go for a quick haul, then bail.
Tip #6 - Talk to NPCs, do side quests
If you're really into unfolding the narrative, I have the best rabbit hole to send you through. As you've probably noticed, there are plenty of NPCs around the map. Don’t skip dialogue or quests.
The NPCs often drop clues, locations, requests, and rewards that you don't want to miss out on. Some of the conversations you'll have will also make you give the side eye to that NPC, because things don't always add up - OR SO YOU THINK. Really, it's amazing how well-done the narrative chain is, and you should get to experience it fully.
Don't forget to read the books you find. You should do that because they grant passive benefits once read, but also spice up the story. If you're into the occult (a little bit), these will scratch that itch.
Oh, and when you do adventure onto some side quests, try to combine the quests with exploration so you’re doing double duty and not wasting time.
Tip #7 - DO. NOT. PANIC.
Your panic meter is a silent enemy. The longer you’re out at night or in danger, the faster it creeps. The solution here is sleeping for just a couple of hours. It often resets panic significantly.
You don’t always need full sleep time. When things look safe and the eye is closed, you can stop early. Otherwise, the alternative is docking. You can rest in a safe spot if you feel that threat looming nearby.
All of Dino Egg pets in Grow a Garden