Dredge guide - 7 tips to reel in some abominations

Survival is everything when you're out at sea, and with this Dredge guide, I've shared all the tips and tricks I wish I’d known before I started exploring The Marrows.

Dredge is deceptively quiet at first. You might not think twice about the gameplay when you first learn about the story behind it, but trust me - it is there, and if you're not into fishing, then maybe you might want to rethink your choice of game.

Dredge guide for beginners

Let me start by talking about Dredge for a moment before we dive into some of the more "interesting" stuff.

If you're new, this is basically a fishing sim with atmospheric vibes...but there is something creepy hidden beneath the waters.

You might simply be hauling in your catch for the day one moment, but then you end up panicking because your hull is creaking the next. Even worse is that you've just noticed something out of the corner of your eye - will you die, or will it let you live? Who knows at this point?

Don’t let that fool you, though - there’s a method to surviving and actually completing the story (successfully). If you're intrigued about the narrative, you might want to head on over to our piece on all the possible endings in Dredge - but consider yourself warned: there are spoilers ahead!