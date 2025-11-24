Legacy of Kings: Idle Builder lets you go from meagre barony to full-fledged realm

Time for a crowning

Legacy of Kings: Idle Builder is a new release from PowerPlay Studio

Take on the role of a prospective regent and build from a single town to a complex kingdom

Establish roads, supply chains, and unlock new buildings to expand

The idle builder genre has exploded in popularity over the last few years. People seem to have less time on their hands for continuous fiddling, and waiting for timers has become play in and of itself. So, if you're looking for a new way to while away the hours, why not check out Legacy of Kings: Idle Builder?

Coming to us from PowerPlay Studio, and available via independent download for iOS and Android, Legacy of Kings is exactly what you'd suspect. From a single town, your job is to explore and expand across a grid-based map, exploiting resources and building up your realm to be a true king.

This ain't exactly Anno or Civilization, but it's a perfectly serviceable-looking title. There's plenty there for people who like building up their infrastructure, as you'll expand not just by placing down isolated hamlets, but building up a road system, mines and quarries to keep yourself supplied.

False king?

I admit I was a little sceptical upon seeing that looming spectre of AI art in their media kit. But a glance at the gameplay for Legacy of Kings reveals something that, while not my cup of tea, will be something I can see many people playing.

Don't expect dazzling 3D graphics as Legacy of Kings hews close to the simple 2D art. But if you like the constant progression of a kingdom builder without having to check in every five minutes, then Legacy of Kings: Idle Builder might well be worth checking out.

Of course, if you're a prospective regent, there's plenty out there to test out your capability of ascending to the throne. Whether it's building peacefully via diplomacy or conquering your enemies on the field of battle, you can check out our list of the best strategy games for iOS to see what your path to glory will be.