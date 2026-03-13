Last Asylum Plague hero tier list (March 2026) - Don't let the plague end the human race

Sure, there's an apocalyptic plague threatening humanity's existence, but with this Last Asylum Plague hero tier list, you're bound to survive the end of the world.

It’s up to you to rebuild your town and cure its inhabitants in Last Asylum: Plague. In this 4x strategy experience, sick patients are relying on you for treatment while plague-carrying rats storm the walls of the city. You’ll reconstruct buildings like farms and an antitoxin workshop, as well as expand and upgrade your hospital, all while battling enemy forces.

Last Asylum Plague hero tier list

As the last remaining plague doctor, you can’t afford to risk your life on the battlefield. Luckily, there are 20 heroes you can recruit to take that risk for you. But which heroes should you be investing the most time and resources in upgrading? Check out our Last Asylum: Plague hero tier list below to find out.

Before we get started, it’s worth noting that your chances of obtaining UR heroes Shadow and Cynthia via summons are slim to none. Cynthia is a carry class ranger. Her ultimate skill deals heavy damage to enemies within range. Shadow, on the other hand, is a Ranger and Tank capable of unleashing a black mist that damages all enemies and reduces their Energy damage for 5 seconds.

If you're looking for more resources to grab, be sure to check out our list of Last Asylum Plague codes, too!

If you’re really interested in snagging one of these UR beauties, you’ll need to purchase them. Because Cynthia and Shadow are premium heroes, they’ve been excluded from this list.

And just in case you're on the lookout for more ways you can rank different characters across other mobile adventures, why not have a look at our Tacticool Operators tier list and StoneAge: Idle Adventure tier list?