Last Asylum Plague hero tier list (March 2026) - Don't let the plague end the human race
| Last Asylum: Plague
Sure, there's an apocalyptic plague threatening humanity's existence, but with this Last Asylum Plague hero tier list, you're bound to survive the end of the world.
It’s up to you to rebuild your town and cure its inhabitants in Last Asylum: Plague. In this 4x strategy experience, sick patients are relying on you for treatment while plague-carrying rats storm the walls of the city. You’ll reconstruct buildings like farms and an antitoxin workshop, as well as expand and upgrade your hospital, all while battling enemy forces.
Last Asylum Plague hero tier listAs the last remaining plague doctor, you can’t afford to risk your life on the battlefield. Luckily, there are 20 heroes you can recruit to take that risk for you. But which heroes should you be investing the most time and resources in upgrading? Check out our Last Asylum: Plague hero tier list below to find out.
Before we get started, it’s worth noting that your chances of obtaining UR heroes Shadow and Cynthia via summons are slim to none. Cynthia is a carry class ranger. Her ultimate skill deals heavy damage to enemies within range. Shadow, on the other hand, is a Ranger and Tank capable of unleashing a black mist that damages all enemies and reduces their Energy damage for 5 seconds.
If you're looking for more resources to grab, be sure to check out our list of Last Asylum Plague codes, too!
If you’re really interested in snagging one of these UR beauties, you’ll need to purchase them. Because Cynthia and Shadow are premium heroes, they’ve been excluded from this list.
And just in case you're on the lookout for more ways you can rank different characters across other mobile adventures, why not have a look at our Tacticool Operators tier list and StoneAge: Idle Adventure tier list?
|Heroes
|Faction
|Class
|Rarity
|Durant
|Warrior
|Tank
|SR
|Robin
|Ranger
|Carry
|SR
|William
|Warrior
|Carry
|SR
|Kafa
|Warlock
|Carry
|SR
1
S Tier
Arthur
Arthur is the strongest tank in Last Asylum: Plague, with impressive health and protection abilities. His passive skill reduces all damage taken by other tanks, while his active skill lets him cast a shield based on his current max HP. Arthur’s Ultimate skill, Earthshattering, deals heavy damage to all enemies in range while also reducing damage taken by allies for several seconds.
Marlena
The only other hero to make S tier, Marlena, is a Warrior able to deal high amounts of damage. Her Ultimate ability lets her summon sword winds that target a random enemy, dealing heavy energy damage. Marlena also features a passive skill that increases the amount of energy damage she inflicts and a support skill that reduces ability cool-down speed, allowing her to deal devastating attacks more frequently.
2
A+ Tier
|Hero
|Faction
|Class
|Rarity
|Bella
|Warrior
|Tank
|SSR
|Grenwald
|Warlock
|Carry
|SSR
|Grifith
|Ranger
|Tank
|SSR
BellaBella is a powerful tank capable of dealing heavy damage with her giant axe. Her Purity and Crimson Prayer skills decrease the amount of damage teammates take from monsters, keeping your heroes fighting longer. Her Ultimate skill deals devastating damage to all nearby targets while also reducing their ATK for 5 seconds.
GrenwaldGrenwald is a powerful warlock of the class. A glass cannon, Grenwald makes up for his low defense stats with his intense damage output. With Arthur on your team to protect him, Grenwald can deal devastating damage. He uses Cast Spell to deal serious damage to an enemy, while his passive ability, Exorcism Spell, increases the damage heroes deal to monsters.
3
A Tier
|Hero
|Faction
|Class
|Rarity
|Stellar
|Warlock
|Support
|SSR
|Bestar
|Ranger
|Carry
|SSR
|Claire
|Warrior
|Carry
|SSR
|Hastar
|Warlock
|Tank
|SSR
StellarStellar is a versatile support class warlock capable of dealing a decent amount of ATK damage. Healing abilities are rare for characters in this Last Asylum: Plague hero tier list, so her Final Starlight skill, which lets her heal the hero with the lowest HP upon her death, is a big help. Further, her ultimate skill increases the team's damage against monsters.
BestarBestar is a cat-loving ranger who deals bleed damage. She summons ghostly cats with her Ultimate, which deal damage to all nearby enemies while also inflicting bleed. Bestar's active skill also makes enemies bleed, while her passive skill increases the damage she deals to bleeding enemies.
4
B+ Tier
|Hero
|Faction
|Class
|Rarity
|Lucius
|Warrior
|Tank
|SSR
|Kesso
|Warrior
|Carry
|SSR
|Celia
|Warrior
|Support
|SSR
|Sivir
|Warrior
|Carry
|SSR
LuciusLucius is a tank with good defensive abilities. His passive skill reduces damage taken from monsters, while his other skills focus on attacking a single enemy. However, he is far less versatile than Arthur and Bella.
5
B Tier
|Hero
|Faction
|Class
|Rarity
|Ash
|Ranger
|Carry
|SSR
AshA carry-class ranger with a focus on physical damage, Ash is the lowest-ranking SSR hero in this Last Asylum: Plague hero tier list. While her stats are decent, her weak skills make her a poor choice. Her Ultimate Skill, Eagle Spirit Hunt, which deals physical damage to a single target, isn't nearly as devastating as other characters' ultimate skills.
6
C Tier
|Heroes
|Faction
|Class
|Rarity
|Durant
|Warrior
|Tank
|SR
|Robin
|Ranger
|Carry
|SR
|William
|Warrior
|Carry
|SR
|Kafa
|Warlock
|Carry
|SR