Last Asylum Plague best team guide - Survive the pandemic in style

It's not easy being humanity's last hope during a cataclysmic pandemic - which is why knowing the Last Asylum Plague best team to build is crucial to survive.

You know you're definitely in too deep when you're looking to optimise everything - from upgrading your base in the most efficient way to deploying the best possible heroes. That's even truer when you're a plague doctor on a quest to save the world, which is why having the Last Asylum: Plague best team in your lineup makes all the difference.

Now, for me personally, I've tried a bunch of combinations here, and even though I found success with some, it wasn't the case with many. The one team that most players can fall back to, however, is the one that is also the easiest to create.

How to get UR heroes?

What makes a team strong?

You can get a UR hero even if you are a F2P player. It will take time, but you can get them. The easiest way is to get the UR shards from the Alliance Shop, but you can also get specific UR shards from the quests and events. You might even snag a few extra resources from these Last Asylum: Plague codes , by the way!I consider a team to be strong if the heroes are able to take on any challenge. You don't need them to be maxed out or anything; you just need them to be levelled up and equipped with some decent gear.

When it comes to the gear, you can give them whatever gear you get - any purple and above gear should do.

Best team in Last Asylum: Plague

Arthur

He is the first UR tank you can obtain and upgrade using fragments from summons. His skills heavily focus on providing your team with defences (he reduces the damage taken by himself and other tanks in your team). Arthur can also deal decent damage, especially single-target.

Bella

She is another tank you can access by purchasing fragments for free from the Alliance shop. Bella is SSR, but she is extremely capable. Her kit reduces damage taken from monsters in PvE, and if you have Arthur, they can have solid synergy (reduced damage taken).

Celia

You will get Celia at the very beginning. She is an SSR Support who is quite easy to upgrade. She does good damage, but most importantly, she increases the amount of resources you get from defeating Resource and Elite monsters.

Claire

Claire is an SSR carry who can also act as a sub-support. She boosts the damage output of the three highest-attack warriors on your team. With her kit, she summons a huge sword that deals AoE to all the enemies in range.

Marlena

Even though Marlena is not exactly "free", she is extremely affordable. She costs about $1 to purchase from the "1st Top Up" pack, and if you are serious about all this, you should consider her pack. Her kit relies on AoE damage, and it is great for clearing any content - both PvE and PvP.

Notable mentions:

Lucius, Sivir, Harper

Lucius and Sivir are SSRs, while Harper is UR. They are all viable replacements and worthy investments if you don't have any of the heroes I mentioned above.

Bestar

She is not a definite must-have, but she gets a spot here for her skill that summons a group of cats (ghosts, but oh well).

With the best team in Last Asylum: Plague, you should be able to navigate the apocalypse with ease. If you're looking to rank them, on the other hand, our Last Asylum Plague hero tier list should come in handy too.