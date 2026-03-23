Last Asylum Plague beginner's guide - Don't get sick on your first day

You're a plague doctor, and the whole world is counting on you - best not let the pressure get to you on your very first day with our Last Asylum Plague beginner's guide!

When I first started playing Last Asylum: Plague, it looked like a typical survival management sim - but I was surprised to see that it actually went a lot deeper than that. You don't just have to gather resources, build your base, and expand over time - you also manage a sort of Dark Ages hospital.

It's super important to learn how NOT to run out of resources when you're just starting out, which is why I created this Last Asylum Plague beginner's guide. I’m mainly focusing on the things that actually made a difference for me while playing, and not just general advice.

You might even learn some small habits and decisions that made the whole experience feel a lot more manageable for me. So, if it's your first time playing the genre, I am confident you'll find some of the wisdom I've shared on the following pages useful. Let's dive in!