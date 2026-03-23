Last Asylum Plague beginner's guide - Don't get sick on your first day
| Last Asylum: Plague
You're a plague doctor, and the whole world is counting on you - best not let the pressure get to you on your very first day with our Last Asylum Plague beginner's guide!
When I first started playing Last Asylum: Plague, it looked like a typical survival management sim - but I was surprised to see that it actually went a lot deeper than that. You don't just have to gather resources, build your base, and expand over time - you also manage a sort of Dark Ages hospital.
It's super important to learn how NOT to run out of resources when you're just starting out, which is why I created this Last Asylum Plague beginner's guide. I’m mainly focusing on the things that actually made a difference for me while playing, and not just general advice.
You might even learn some small habits and decisions that made the whole experience feel a lot more manageable for me. So, if it's your first time playing the genre, I am confident you'll find some of the wisdom I've shared on the following pages useful. Let's dive in!
Tip #1 - Learn how to manage your early game
In Last Asylum: Plague, the early game isn’t just about expanding as fast as possible. Instead, it's about having some economy so you can progress. You will start with limited workers (survivors), but in time, you'll have more than enough to keep things moving.
Your first priority should always be building a consistent flow of resources, notably wood and gold. You need that to expand your hospital and be able to provide better care to more people. It's pretty simple - to keep up, just build and upgrade the beginner buildings, and spend everything you have on expanding the hospital (the base).
Tip #2 - Recruit and assign your survivors
You can accept new survivors after you've expanded your base. You can find them either in front of the Sanctuary or in the Sanctuary next to the reception desk. You should accept them all at the beginning, since they will help you increase production.
Bear in mind that every survivor has a specific trait they excel at. Some give you a boost in Timber Output, others in Grain Output, and so on. There are a lot of traits they can have, and, just like heroes, they can come in different rarities.
The best thing you can do as a newbie in this Last Asylum Plague beginner's guide is just to deploy every survivor you can for now. After that, you can swap them around once you have recruited some with better stats.
Tip #3 - Don't spend your Diamonds on speedups
Diamonds are hard to come by, especially for F2P players. If you don't want to end up in a tough situation, I strongly suggest you save them. Don't spend any Diamonds on instant completions, because it won't make any difference.
You can spend Diamonds later on. In the early game, even if an instant completion costs a mere 10-15 Diamonds, it's still too much. F2P players don't make a lot of Diamonds consistently, so you need to keep them for emergencies.
That said, you might want to check these Last Asylum Plague codes for extra resources too!
Tip #4 - Consider purchasing an extra build queue
Extra build queues are super useful, and if you can afford to purchase the permanent one, it'll help you a great deal. It's one of the very few premium purchases I stand by, since it's something you will find a good use for at all times.
Early on, building doesn't take too much time - but later on, that will change. The extra builder that you hire matters because it won't keep your base "locked" until you're done with one upgrade.
Tip #5 - Progress steadily in battle
Let's be honest - you won't be able to pass all battle stages right from the start. You will need to constantly build and expand your base to gain more Might, which actually plays a role in the matchup.
You will have to take your time with this, upgrade the heroes, and slowly but steadily recruit more. It's something that requires constant progress, and if you don't have patience, you will end up failing.
Also, don't forget about the Falcon Tower exploration. Whenever you don't know what to do next, just find something to challenge there. It's going to give you additional resources and even recruit tickets (have a look at our Last Asylum Plague tier list to know which ones to invest in).
Tip #6 - Upgrade your heroes
Heroes (not survivors) are the ones who will do your bidding. They need to be levelled up, starred up, and geared up. You have to meet certain prerequisites to reach new level milestones, so make sure that you're doing all you can to upgrade them.
My personal suggestion is to spend as little as you can on the blue heroes. You will swap them out eventually, but you won't have access to a full team of good heroes from the start. Oh, and if you're curious about building the best hero lineup, our Last Asylum Plague best team guide should do the trick.
Tip #7 - More tips & tricks
- Talk to the survivors who appear in front of the Sanctuary and have a question mark bubble on top of their heads - they will give you resources.
- Even if you don't plan on spending too much time on one particular day, just log in and claim your resources and rewards.
- Always start upgrades with the free upgrades - then use the timed ones.
- Spend your speedups on upgrading your Sanctuary - it's not worth spending the speedups on upgrading the other buildings.
- Don't forget to open the resource stacks you have in your Bag.
- You will get a free pink cat base skin if you change your gender to Female in your profile.