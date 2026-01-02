UnderGuild: Offense offers simple but strategic tower defence action

Deep underground

Looking to take on the forces of evil? UnderGuild: Offense offers just that

Establish your force of adventurers and mercs to hold back the monsters

Merge to form more powerful warriors and take on massive bosses

When it comes to adventuring, it's a good thing that we don't do it in real life. Because I can't imagine taking a job cleaning out a sewer of monsters. But in UnderGuild: Offense you can step once more into the shoes of the unfortunates who do so, and take on the challenge for both iOS and Android!

UnderGuild: Offense is not a difficult thing to describe. This is your atypical strategy defence RPG. Your goal is to strategically place your mixture of permanent heroes and temporary mercenaries, while taking on hordes of monsters that move in to overwhelm them. You'll need to think forward and plan for the worst as you clear out the underground.

Where it does differ from the rest of the pack is in terms of graphics, which offer a slightly cartoonier but just as grim take as others, and in the addition of merge mechanics. You'll be able to create more powerful warriors by merging them and enhancing your strategy with the aforementioned mercs.

Going under

I admit there's not much in the way of a major hook for UnderGuild. We've seen plenty of tower defence like it. But I do like the way it seems to be refining that genre of RPG-strategy-TD, and the ability to both merge your heroes and use mercs to fill out your ranks is an interesting addition.

In particular, you won't be short on the familiar enemies that all adventurers have to face down, with enormous bosses and swarms of mooks to cut your way through. So don't expect things to be easy when you dive into the world of UnderGuild.

