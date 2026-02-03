Kumome gets major tweaks to file size, progression and more in new update

Open the tutorio

Kumome, one of the nominees for the PGA awards this year, is getting a major update

It introduces a variety of quality-of-life fixes and improvements

That includes smaller file size, auto-loading and other tweaks

With the latest edition of the Pocket Gamer Awards right around the corner, you'd be tempted to think of the nominees in a very static sense. But as we know, mobile is far from static, and one nominee, Kumome, is getting some major updates.

Kumome is up for Best Digital Board Game of the Year, and sees you taking on a single-player campaign attempting to complete a journey across five different kingdoms. During the course of that journey, it offers over 200 different puzzles which range in style and complexity, not to mention five different playable heroes inspired by myth and legend.

The suite of updates for Kumome introduces many welcome quality-of-life features, ranging from a 50% reduction in the actual size of the game itself, different, dynamic screens for both victory and defeat, and a variety of other bugfixes. There's also news that there will be tournaments in the future and calls for player participation (hint, hint).

Kumome-me

I'm quite intrigued to see what else Kumome has to offer, and if it's any indication of what we can expect from some of the nominees in the Pocket Gamer Awards, it's an encouraging sign. But it's also an important reminder that mobile has often been seen as a good place for work-in-progress releases, far before early access was a thing.

That has both its downfalls and benefits, of course. But it's worth noting that we're not really seeing the sort of 'overhauls to core systems' that come from developers trying to course-correct. This feels more like refining what is already quite an appealing product for players, and I think we can all agree that's a good thing.

Looking to take on other top releases similar to Kumome? Well, why not dig into our list of the best board games for Android to see what top picks we've got that you can play right now on a mobile near you?