Art of Fauna celebrates a year of launch with The Lost Puzzles pack

Get lost in the art

The Art of Fauna is celebrating a year since its release with a new update

The Lost Puzzles Pack is free for those who already own the bundle

Meanwhile, the Art of Flora launches next month, and dinosaurs come to Art of Fauna in the next update

Released last year, The Art of Fauna was a captivating puzzle experience that earned a solid gold thumbs up from us here at Pocket Gamer. But a year on, the developer, Klemens Strasser, isn't letting things lie and has unleashed a free update that fans of The Art of Fauna will be extremely excited about.

Named The Lost Puzzles Pack, this update, as you might expect, introduces ten additional puzzles that are totally free for owners of the bundle. While they haven't been released before, these aren't sneak peeks or unfinished, and are totally playable from beginning to end.

Not only that, but The Art of Fauna is also set to get another big addition, literally. Dinosaurs are coming to The Art of Fauna and, in keeping with its archaic yet factual nature, Klemens has enlisted a talented new artist to draft additional pictures featuring modern interpretations of dinosaurs in a retro style.

Bees and birds

That's still not all that Klemens is bringing to mobile, either, as The Art of Fauna is set to be joined by a sibling release on March 19th called The Art of Flora, which covers plant life rather than animals. It's all rather impressive for a relatively humble indie release.

In particular, I'm impressed that the developer has gone to the trouble of getting new art commissioned for the dinosaur update. At the same time, it's a shame that we don't get to see the very early years of Victorian-style Paleo art in all its weird and wonderful glory in The Art of Fauna.

