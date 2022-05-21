Konosuba: Fantastic Days is hosting a crossover with popular fantasy anime series DanMachi

Nexon announced that its mobile adaptation of the popular anime Konosuba, Konosuba: Fantastic Days, will be teaming up with a different but equally famous anime series, DanMachi. This crossover will run from May 26th to June 9th and bring a barrage of new content and fun challenges.

This meeting of series will be a treat to a lot of modern seasonal anime fans, with both of these titles being two very recognizable fantasy series that many people enjoy. Seeing all of your favourite characters from both shows meet and talk in any setting is always a treat, and this event will not be any different in that regard.

As for what characters specifically from DanMachi will be featured within the event, you can look forward to seeing the legendary Goddess Hestia face off against Konosuba’s own Goddess character; Aqua. You’ll also be seeing the protagonist of DanMachi, Bell Cranel, and the powerful swordswoman Ais Wallenstein. All of these characters interacting with the lovely cast of Konosuba will surely make for a lovely treat.

Now to the new content that will be introduced during this event. First up, we’ll have new Panel Missions, each with a unique story that will also reward various upgrade materials and items as well as some new stones upon clearing them. Then, a new share of Universal Missions to take on with friends in order to defeat the boss of this mission set; Minotaur. Finally, a challenging new Dungeon will be made available to beckon fearless adventurers to a new mountain to surmount.

So, whether a fan of Konosuba or DanMachi, you’ve got a lot to look forward to here. If you’re looking to get involved, you can download Konosuba! Fantastic Days for free on the App Store and Google Play.