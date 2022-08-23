Konosuba: Fantastic Days celebrates 1st anniversary with an abundance of free gifts alongside some new story content

The popular Nexon-published mobile MMORPG Konosuba: Fantastic Days, based on the anime series of the same title, has kicked off its two-week celebration in honour of its very first anniversary. These two weeks come packed with new events alongside an absolute metric ton of free premium rewards and gifts.

Let’s dig into each one by one! To start with, we’ll have the 1st Anniversary Login Bonus running from August 23rd to September 11th. During this time, you’ll be able to get a free x10 draw ticket, up to 3000 premium currency, and more simply by logging in daily! Along with this, there will also be a new Main Quest and Main Story chapter, so draw your favourite characters with those free tickets and put them to work!

Next up, we’ve got the 1st Anniversary Ticket Draw, running from August 25th to September 9th. Tickets for this can be acquired from the 1st Anniversary Ticket Present event, and can then be redeemed to potentially win up to 100,000 premium currency, a 4-star guaranteed ticket, and more!

In terms of draws, the biggest events in this regard are the 1st Anniversary Free 10x Recruit, in which you can get tickets from the 1st Anniversary-related events and quests, and then use them to draw 10 characters from the gacha banner, all completely free!

And if you were looking for a banner to roll on, there’s the new 1st Anniversary Legendary Adventurer Festival Recruit banner, which includes a 4-star Kazuma (Stage for Two version), a 4-star Megumin (Singing Sensation version), a 4-star Aqua (Legendary Adventurer version), and a 4-star Darkness (Legendary Adventurer version). All of these characters are pretty much top-of-the-line units, so be sure to spend those tickets here if you don’t have them already!

Clearly, this is a massive event, and likely the only chance you’ll have to grab all this free stuff for another year, so be sure to hop into it! If you’d like to do so, you can check out Konosuba: Fantastic Days for free at either of the links below this article! In the meantime, feel free to take a peek at the official website for more information on all the celebrations planned for this anniversary!