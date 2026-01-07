Knight & Dragon IV offers fast-paced, text-based hack 'n slash RPG action

Stop drag-on your feet

Knight & Dragon IV is the latest entry in the mobile series of the same name

Jump into a dire conflict between nations and command your party

Enjoy a mix of real-time battles and strategic preparation

When it comes to the RPG genre, nowadays you're spoilt for choice. And as we pointed out recently with Ax RPG II, those without vibrant visuals can compensate with immense gameplay depth. This is the same approach being taken with the upcoming Knight & Dragon IV, which is now available to buy on iOS and Android.

Certainly, Knight & Dragon IV is not going to win any awards for visuals, as this is your typical text-dense JRPG that has plenty of moving parts to account for. But for those of you who swing more towards Pathfinder than Dungeons & Dragons, that probably sounds quite exciting. And with it mixing real-time action with more cerebral preparation and party composition, it's far from the Excel spreadsheet-type genre you might think.

Set during a war between the Lindar Empire and the Kingdom of Langheim, you're dropped directly into the conflict and will experience a sprawling story that ties back into previous entries. But even if you're completely lost, there'll be plenty to do, with strategic gameplay that incorporates formations and the introduction of over six people to your party.

Challenge rating

Like Mystic Realms , which we reported on earlier today, I think Knight & Dragon IV is an excellent example of something that fits comfortably but firmly into a niche. There's undoubtedly plenty of content to enjoy here, but it's locked behind a frankly terrifyingly dense UI that'll require plenty of imagination.

But for those of you who can look past (or even enjoy) that density, you'll find an even more improved sequel with eight available classes, plenty of classic features and real-time battles that ensure your preparation will be key to snatching victory in Knight & Dragon IV.

