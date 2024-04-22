Kiss in Hell review - " A decent otome game brought down by the push to pay"
| Kiss in Hell
Let's face it: finding love is hard. Whether you're in a steady relationship, single and looking, or suffering from dating app fatigue, building and maintaining romantic relationships takes a lot of work. Luckily, Otome games, like Kiss in Hell, let you romance characters without any of the downsides of dating.
Kiss in Hell is a new steamy mobile Otome game from StoryTaco Inc., in which you play as someone named Rainya. After awakening from an intense dream, you find yourself thrust into the role of guard at Pandemonium, a demon prison run by angels. An angel by the name of Michael tasks you with guarding four powerful demons and keeping their rage in check. While you believe yourself to be a regular human, you strangely seem to have some sway over these demon lords.
If you've never played an Otome game before or prefer an old-school courtship, you probably won't enjoy this game too much. While the game relies on sensuality rather than explicit imagery, I'd still firmly place this title in the NSFW zone.
Like most dating sim games, Kiss in Hell is divided into chapters. Each chapter, on average, takes only five to ten minutes to play through. However, your playtime can be slightly affected by choosing premium dialogue options. Typically, you'll have two or three dialogue options. However, often, one or more will be premium dialogue options, meaning you'll need to spend some gems to choose them. While this is a standard tactic in dating sim games, the game makes too many choices premium, especially early on in the game.
However, you likely still won't have enough gems, meaning to progress you either have to sit through a bunch of ads or make an in-app purchase. Yes, the storyline is intriguing, but the need to suffer through endless ads or cough up some cash to continue playing, especially when episodes are so short, just doesn't feel fair.
Kiss in Hell is a supernatural dating sim featuring four beauteous demons for you to woo. While the plot is decent enough, the need to watch ads or make in-app purchases brings the game down. Further, the game would benefit from offering more non-premium dialogue options. Still, if you're looking for a spicy romance game and don't mind sitting through advertisements, then Kiss in Hell may be just what you're looking for.